William Troost-Ekong has parted ways with Turkish outfit Bursaspor, with Udinese thought to be his likely destination.

The Nigeria international released a statement on his social media accounts, informing of his decision while appreciating his now-former team.

This comes in the wake of several reports from Italy claiming the former Gent defender has agreed on a deal with Udinese, who recently lost veteran centre-back and captain Danilo to Bologna.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone in Bursa and Bursaspor especially my teammates and staff for everything,” Troost-Ekong posted on Instagram.

“I will always have great memories of my time in Turkey as a player but also as a man.

“However, the time has come for a new step in my career. I want to wish Bursaspor a great season and I will now follow the team as a fan.

“So, of course, lastly I want to say a special thank you to Texas and all the fans who supported me and the team. I will remain one of you now.”

Troost-Ekong, 24, joined Bursaspor in a deal reported to be worth €1 million from Belgian outfit Gent last summer and featured in 28 Turkish Super Lig encounters, netting thrice – including the consolatory in their 2018-19 season-opener against Fenerbahce.