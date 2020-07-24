



Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong says he is happy with his side’s victory against Juventus in Thursday’s Seria A match.

The Little Zebra came from a goal down to record a 2-1 victory against the champions in an enthralling encounter at the Dacia Arena.

Matthijs de Ligt put the visitors in front in the 42nd minute while Macedonia striker Ilija Nestorovski restored parity for the hosts seven minutes after the break.

Cote d’Ivoire international Seko Fofana scored Udinese’s winner in the additional time as Luca Gotti’s men secured maximum points at home.

Speaking after the game, Ekong who featured for the duration of the match said his team showed character and deserved the victory.

“I am very happy because of these three heavy points and also because before the game, no one would have bet on us,” Troost-Ekong told Udinese TV.





“They came here to celebrate and that charged us before the game. Today [on Thursday] we played with personality and we deserved to win.”

The former Bursaspor of Turkey player was switched from the defence to the midfield against Juventus.

However, the 26-year-old added that he’s ready to play in any position for his team.

“Well, I played in the middle for two years but after the lockdown, the manager wanted me to move to the right,” he continued.

“Obviously, he decides how we get on the field but I think as a defensive midfielder I can be more useful to the team.”

With Thursday’s result, Gotti’s side moved to 15th in the Italian top-flight log having garnered 39 points from 35 league outings – seven points off the drop zone.