<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

William Troost-Ekong is delighted to feature in Udinese vital 3-1 victory away to Frosinone on his return from an injury-induced layoff as the Serie A side bid to avoid relegation.

The defender missed two weeks of action due to an adductor injury picked up against Sassuolo last month, but he returned to help his side claim a ninth Serie A league win of the season.

Udinese were without a win in their last seven Serie A league games (losing four and drawing three) before the win at Frosinone.

Stefano Okaka’ brace and a strike from Samir secured a heart-lifting Serie A safety for Udinese at the Benito Stirpe Stadium on Sunday.

“Good guys. Happy to be back with the team and now we go the other two finals, +3,” Troost-Ekong wrote on his Instagram and Twitter platforms.

Udinese now sit in 16th position, one point ahead of Genoa and only two clear of Empoli, who take up the last relegation place.

Troost-Ekong has made 33 appearances and has been cautioned four times since he arrived at the club from Turkish side Bursaspor.

Udinese will face SPAL in their next game on Saturday.

On the international scene, Troost-Ekong is expected to be named in Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad which starts in Egypt on June 21.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar.