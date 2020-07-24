



Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong can’t hide his excitement after the Little Zebras’ thrilling 2-1 home win against champions Juventus at the Dacia Arena on Thursday night.

Luca Gotti’s side went behind to Matthijs de Ligt’s 42nd minute strike, but rallied back with goals from Illija Nestorovski and Seko Fofana.

The win boosted the home team hopes of escaping relegation at the end of the season.

“I am very happy because of these three heavy three points and also because before the game, no one would have bet on us,” Troost-Ekong told Udinese TV.





“They came here to celebrate and that charged us before the game. Today, we played with personality and deserved to win.

The Nigeria international who was deployed in midfield in recent outings also assured he is ready to play in any position for his team.

“Well, I played in the middle for two years but after the lockdown, the manager wanted me to move to the right,” he continued.

“Obviously, he decides how we get on the field but I think as a defensive midfielder I can be more useful to the team.”

Udinese now occupy 15th position on the table with 39 points from 35 games.