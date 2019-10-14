<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong has hailed the display of the team in their draw against Brazil in Singapore on Sunday.

Joe Aribo, playing in only his second game for the Eagles opened the scoring in the 38th minute, after a latching on to a pass from Moses Simon.

The Eagles went into the break 1-0 ahead, with Simon and Samuel Chukwueze a constant threat to the South Americans on both flanks.

Real Madrid midfielder, Casimero, however pounced on a loose ball in the Eagles box in the 48th minute to score from close range.

Both sides looked for a winner throughout the second half, but could not get.

Troost-Ekong took to Instagram after the match to express his delight at the performance of his teammates.

“Great fight from the boys to get the draw against Brazil tonight,” he wrote.

The Udinese defender has been standing in for captain Ahmed Musa, who pulled out from the friendly due to injury.