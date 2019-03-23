<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is delighted to see the team end their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a positive note following a 3-1 win over Seychelles on Friday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Odion Ighalo scored to give Nigeria the lead three minutes after the half hour mark, but Melaine Rody drew Seychelles level eight minutes later.

Henry Onyekuru, making his first official start for the Super Eagles, restored Nigeria’s lead with a cool header seven minutes into the second half.

Moses Simon came off the substitutes bench five minute from time to seal the win with a fierce shot inside the box.

The win is Nigeria’s fourth in Group E and finished as group winners with 13 points from six games.

The Udinese defender has taken to the social media to revel in the win while praising the fans for their support.

“Good to finish the qualifiers with a win. Thanks for all your support [Nigerians],” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

Nigeria will now shift their focus to their friendly game against Egypt on Tuesday in preparation for the African Cup of Nations tournament in June.

Libya and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa will clash in the other Group E game on Sunday to determine which team will join the Super Eagles in Egypt 2019.