Nigeria international, William Troost-Ekong, has returned to training with his eyes firmly fixed on featuring for Udinese as they face Empoli in a Serie A clash on Sunday.

The centre back has been out of action after complaining of pains in the abductor after the international break.

Since then he has been under observation thus prompting the club to drop him from last Tuesday’s league match against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Now back on his feet, Ekong who is born to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father has spoken of his readiness to ensure Udinese avoid defeat ahead of today’s encounter.

“The hard work goes on. All focused on Sunday. ⚫⚪ #ForzaUdinese, ” he tweeted.

An inspirational figure for Udinese since moving over in August from Turkish side Bursaspor, where he scored three goals in 32 games, Ekong will be eyeing his 29th appearance for the Italian side who are 16th on the table with 29 points.