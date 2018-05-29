Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles’ friendly match against England this coming weekend will be a good test ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal for the Nigerian senior team in their 1-1 draw at home to DR Congo yesterday, with coach Gernot Rohr fielding an experimental side in Port Harcourt.

The Super Eagles are expected to play a full-strength team from the start against the Three Lions, with the teams meeting at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The game against Gareth Southgate’s team is set to be a key test ahead of Russia 2018, where Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

“I think it is a kind of game that the setting will speak for itself, I think we have to rise to the occasion especially playing at Wembley,” Troost-Ekong told Extra Time Soccer Live.

“I know we have a lot of Nigeria fans in England as well, so I don’t think it is going to be like playing away as much because we are going to have great support.

“It is going to be difficult but the same time it’s going to be the kind of test we want to have before the World Cup.

“I am sure something is going to go wrong in that match as well but it’s nice to test ourselves against a good team and to see where we are regarding the tournament.”

Kick-off at England’s national stadium will be at 18h15 CAT.