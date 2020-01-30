<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is in race to be fit for Udinese’s Italian Serie game against Inter Milan this Sunday.

The Super Eagles’s vice captain was replaced in Udinese’s 2-0 Serie A defeat to Parma last weekend following ba suspected knee injury and has not trained with the rest of sqaud since then.





Ekong was making his 19th league appearance of the season before he sustained the injury in 79th minute of the game after being fouled by Parma’s Matteo Scozzarella.

Should he failed to recover from the knock, that means he’s unlikely to feature in the visit of Inter Milan who are likely to parade Victor Moses at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday.