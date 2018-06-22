Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong has dedicated the country’s 2-0 victory over Iceland in the Group D 2018 World Cup game played on Friday in Volgograd to the generality of Nigerians who supported the team.

The Super Eagles defeated Iceland 2-0 with a brace from Ahmed Musa who entered the record books as the first Nigeria to score in two different World Cup editions following his heroics against Argentina in 2014.

Ekong who was on the pitch all through the 90minutes of the game took to his twitter handle to dedicate the victory to Nigerians and look forward to their next Group D match.

“God is faithful all the time. This was for 180 million Nigerians. Onto the next one Tuesday. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #Naija.”

Super Eagles will play their last Group D game against Argentina on 26th of June in Saint Petersburg.