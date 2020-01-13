Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has expressed his delight following Udinese’s victories against Sassuolo which made it three straight league wins.
Troost-Ekong featured for 90 minutes as Udinese continued their impressive run.
Goals from Stephano Okaka, Ken Sema and Rodrigo De Paul secured the comfortable win.
Reacting to the win, Troost-Ekong was also happy for the points.
“Three consecutive wins, plus three. Good guys!” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.
Up next for Udinese is a difficult trip to the San Siro away to AC Milan.
Sunday’s win saw Udinese now occupy 12th on 24 points in the league table.
