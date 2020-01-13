<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has expressed his delight following Udinese’s victories against Sassuolo which made it three straight league wins.

Troost-Ekong featured for 90 minutes as Udinese continued their impressive run.

Goals from Stephano Okaka, Ken Sema and Rodrigo De Paul secured the comfortable win.





Reacting to the win, Troost-Ekong was also happy for the points.

“Three consecutive wins, plus three. Good guys!” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Up next for Udinese is a difficult trip to the San Siro away to AC Milan.

Sunday’s win saw Udinese now occupy 12th on 24 points in the league table.