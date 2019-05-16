<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crystal Palace have been informed by star man Wilfried Zaha that he intends to depart the club this summer.

There has been a great deal of speculation surrounding the Ivory Coast international, who finally looks set to leave Selhurst Park.

According to Sky Sports News, the Eagles have been informed of Zaha’s desire to move on at the end of the season, although they aren’t keen on selling.

Zaha has reportedly made it clear to the club that he wishes to test himself in the Champions League and challenge for trophies.

In 34 Premier League appearances for Palace this season, the winger has contributed 10 goals and five assists.

A report in the Daily Mail suggests that the Eagles would seek a fee of close to £80m in order to convince them to part with their prized asset.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with the 26-year-old in England, while Borussia Dortmund and Inter represent foreign options.