Wilfried Zaha has sacked his agent, Will Salterhouse, after his failure to land the Crystal Palace winger a dream move to Arsenal over the summer.

That’s according to a story in the Times on Thursday which claims that Zaha has informed Salterhouse – who works for Unique Sports Management – that he no longer wishes to have his representation.

Zaha was constantly linked with a switch away from Crystal Palace over the summer with both Arsenal and Everton launching formal bids for his services.

However despite publicly asking to be transfer-listed, Zaha remained at Selhurst Park after the transfer window closed and has stayed with Roy Hodgson’s side.

The Times say that one of the main reasons for Zaha’s failure to leave was down to Salterhouse’s relationship – or lack thereof – with Palace chairman Steve Parish.

It is claimed that Zaha is hellbent on leaving Palace in January or next summer, despite having a contract that runs until 2023.