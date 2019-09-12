Despite failing to feature for Ivory Coast in their defeat to Morocco, head coach Ibrahim Kamara is adamant Wilfried Zaha still has a role to play for his national team.

Wilfried Zaha has sacked his agent, Will Salterhouse, after his failure to land the Crystal Palace winger a dream move to Arsenal over the summer.

That’s according to a story in the Times on Thursday which claims that Zaha has informed Salterhouse – who works for Unique Sports Management – that he no longer wishes to have his representation.

Zaha was constantly linked with a switch away from Crystal Palace over the summer with both Arsenal and Everton launching formal bids for his services.

However despite publicly asking to be transfer-listed, Zaha remained at Selhurst Park after the transfer window closed and has stayed with Roy Hodgson’s side.

The Times say that one of the main reasons for Zaha’s failure to leave was down to Salterhouse’s relationship – or lack thereof – with Palace chairman Steve Parish.

It is claimed that Zaha is hellbent on leaving Palace in January or next summer, despite having a contract that runs until 2023.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories