Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace by scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town, ending their three-match losing run in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace almost always lose when Zaha is absent, and upon returning to the team after injury, he broke through on 38 minutes, picking up the ball 40 metres out and dribbling between two defenders before firing past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

It was his eighth goal in 10 Premier League games — as many as he scored in his previous 44.

“I had one thing in my mind when I went on my run,” Zaha said. “I don’t think we had many shots but I managed to connect with it well and scored.”

Huddersfield were unlucky not to take at least a point, with Aaron Mooy hitting the post, but have struggled in front of goal this season and have now gone five home games without a goal — their worst run since going six without one in 1972.

Zaha, who was booked for a lunge on Florent Hadergjonaj, said he was not getting enough protection from referees.

“I feel like I’d have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a card,” he said. “That’s why I lose my head. Why am I getting different treatment from other players? It is every week. I don’t know what to say.

“I have tried to speak to the referees. There’s nothing I can do any more. It doesn’t make you want to go on a run because someone will come through the back of you and it doesn’t allow you to express yourself.”