After telling Crystal Palace he wants to leave this summer, winger Wilfried Zaha would reportedly consider moving back to Manchester United.

The 26-year-old was Alex Ferguson’s last signing for United during his time in charge at Old Trafford, joining in January of 2013.

However, he had a frustrating time of it in the north-west, making just two Premier League appearances and soon rejoining Palace on a permanent deal.

That said, the Telegraph report that Zaha would not rule out a return to United and would welcome an opportunity of a second chance due to a sense of unfinished business.

The Ivory Coast international’s reasoning for leaving Selhurst Park was to play in the Champions League, something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be unable to offer him next season.

But he would be willing to forego that if United made a serious bid for his services as he feels he can be a success there and would put serious thought into a return.

Zaha will be an expensive acquisition for whichever club wins the race for his signature.

Palace are believed to be holding out for a fee of close to £100m, although they may be convinced to sell for a lower price, with the player having made it clear he wants to move on.