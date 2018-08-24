Swansea City manager Graham Potter has disclosed that Wilfried Bony is close to returning to action.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in a Premier League game against Leicester City on February 3.

Bony started training with the Swans this week – a boost for the Liberty Stadium outfit who are yet to lose a Championship game since the start of the season.

“Wilfried trained with the group at the start of the week and he will be training again tomorrow,” Potter told club website.

“He is making good progress – he has sped up a lot and he has looked good in training.

“We are really happy with him and I don’t think he will be too far away from being involved in matches.

“We will monitor him as we go, but I don’t think it’s wise to put a timescale on when he will come back just yet because he has been out for a long time.

“It probably wouldn’t be wise to put all our eggs in one basket when you consider Wilfried is coming back after a long-term injury.

“He needs to take his time and get back on the pitch when it’s right for him.”

Bony returned to Swansea last summer and has managed just two goals in 15 matches in his second spell so far.