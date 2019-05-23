<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi tied the knot with his heartthrob, Fortune, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

On attendance was his Leicester City teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho, and some of his close friends.

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu was also part of the ceremony.

The white wedding of the couple is expected to hold very soon.

Ndidi and Fortune, a medical student have known each other since they were teenagers and have been dating for a couple of years.

Ndidi is now expected to cool off with his wife for the next couple of days before linking up with his international teammates in Asaba for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations preparation.