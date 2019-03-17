



Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is extremely excited with Leicester City’s hard-fought 2-1 away win against Burnley at the Turf Moor on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes played almost the entire game with 10-men following Harry Maguire dismissal with less than four minutes gone after bringing down Johann Berg Gudmundsson when he was through on goal.

It appeared a golden chance for Burnley to take a big step towards Premier League safety, but instead Brendan Rodgers men weathered the storm and came out with an important result.

James Maddison got the opening goal for Leicester in the 33rd minute but Dwight McNeil equalised for the hosts three minutes later.

Burnley pushed hard for a second but it was The Foxes’ defender Wes Morgan who got his head to a Youri Tielemans cross for a 90th-minute winner.

And Ndidi took to the social media to celebrate the win, which was Leicester’s second under Rodgers.

“What a win and a good way to end the week ahead of the international break,” Ndidi tweeted.

Ndidi has featured in all 31 Premier League games for Leicester City this season and scored twice.

His international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho who has made 25 appearances with a goal to his name was an unused substitute in the game.