Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has recalled that it was “painful” how the Super Eagles exited the World Cup in Russia when they had only four minutes to hold out against Argentina.

Two-time world champions Argentina needed a late winner to qualify ahead of Nigeria to the knockout rounds of Russia 2018.

“The game against Argentina I will never forget in my life. We had just four minutes (to go through), we were looking at the time on the scoreboard, we tried our best to defend, but everything just changed in a moment (when they scored),” he said in a television interview.

“The whole team felt really bad because everything we worked for ended, we couldn’t hold it for just four more minutes.

“It was painful.”

However, Ndidi said it was a great experience to feature at his first World Cup despite the early ouster of Nigeria.

“It was great, a dream to play against top stars who used to watch on World Cup. It was amazing experience though it didn’t come out the way we wanted,” he said.

“There were speculations I won’t be at the World Cup after I got injured towards the end of the season, but I trained very hard to make it because I wanted to be at the World Cup.”