Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has revealed how staying in the military barracks helped shaped his life as a person, adding that he even had to hawk groundnuts on Lagos streets to help his family make ends meet.

Ndidi, whose father was a military man in the Nigeria Army, said the discipline he got from people in his surrounding is what led to what he is today.

The Leicester City midfielder has been regarded as arguably one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League is love by many for is humble and calm nature despite earning thousands of pounds every week, but the player revealed that growing up in such environment and among the people he grew up played a vital role to make him what he is.

Speaking to BBC, Ndidi said, “I got disciplined by many people around while I was growing up, it wasn’t just my parent that disciplined me.

“If I misbehave, I get disciplined by other people who are higher than my dad in rank and he can’t say anything.

“That’s the way I grew up. I was helping my mum sell groundnuts as a child but I thank God for where I am today.”

The 22-year-old revealed that he would love to own a football academy upon the completion of his Business and Management degree program from the De Montfort University in the UK.

“I want to try and make something like a football resort, with school around. I want something cool and nice where people can go to school and play football.”