Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to be offered an improved deal by English Premier League club, Leicester City, as reward for his impressive showing in the past campaign.

Ndidi, 21, has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since his £15million move to the King Power Stadium from Belgian club Genk last January.

He won more tackles than any player in the Premier League last season.

The midfielder currently earns £35,000 per week at Leicester City.

A number of clubs are believed to be interested in signing the Nigeria international, but The Foxes, according to a report in Leicester Mercury, are said to be preparing to offer the midfielder a new contract.

Ndidi has made more than 60 appearances for The Foxes since arriving in English Premier League.