<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi capped a tremendous outing for himself on Sunday as Leicester City moved to third place in the English Premier League (EPL) after thrashing Newcastle United 5-0.

In spite of playmaker James Maddison missing out due to an ankle injury, Leicester City still got off to a great start.

Defender Pereira finished a surging run at the flat-footed Newcastle United defence by slotting the ball home in the 16th minute.

Whatever slim chance Newcastle United had of getting something out of the game quickly evaporated.

That was when midfielder Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before half-time for a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet.

James Vardy added the second in the 54th minute, latching on to a pass from Harvey Barnes to finish first-time with his left foot from a very tight angle.

It was more shambolic defending from Newcastle United as Paul Dummett deflected Praet’s shot into his own goal shortly afterwards.

Vardy stole in at the far post to head in the fourth goal from Marc Albrighton’s cross in the 64th minute.

Ndidi scored the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

The win lifts Leicester to third place on 14 points, ahead of their visit to Liverpool, while Steve Bruce’s side are second from bottom and will host Manchester United next.