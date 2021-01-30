



Brendan Rodgers has provided updates on the fitness of Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans ahead of the Premier League visit of Leeds United on Sunday.

Speaking inside the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground, Rodgers ruled Ndidi out for two matches due to an hamstring.

While Nigeria midfielder Ndidi is likely to be absent for just over a week, Northern Ireland centre-back Evans is in contention to tackle Leeds on Filbert Way, Rodgers added.

“It’s just a slight tear (for Ndidi),” the 48-year-old explained. “He will be [out for] a week to 10 days, which is unfortunate, but sometimes hamstrings can be much longer than that. Jonny’s fine. It’s been an ongoing issue with him for a little while, but he’ll be fine.”





“Jamie’s six days post-operation,” the Northern Irishman told the media. “Having been sore initially after the operation, I saw him after training in the gym today, so he’s progressing really well.

“We’re on schedule to meet the deadline we’ve got. We were looking to hopefully get him training towards 10 days (after the operation), so he’s on course for that.

“We’re just looking closely at his rehabilitation. He’s progressed really well over these last few days. We haven’t earmarked a game yet (for a return), but we’ll look more closely at that next week.”