James Maddison hits stunning winner as Leicester come from behind to beat Spurs after VAR rules out two goals

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has hailed Leicester City’s remarkable 2-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts came back from a goal down to beat the visitors in the Premier League clash.

Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur ahead a minute before the half hour mark.

Serge Aurier thought that he had doubled his team’s lead shortly after the hour mark before VAR intervened to rule that Son Heung-min had been millimetres offside in the build-up.

Leicester equalised shortly afterwards through Ricardo Pereira.

James Maddison netted the winner from distance five minutes t move his side into second position in the standings.

”Massive 3 points✅
Great team spirit ✅
Immense Fans ✅
Oh enjoy your weekend,” Ndidi tweeted after the game.

Ndidi has made five league appearances for Leicester City this season, with one goal to his name.

