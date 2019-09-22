<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has hailed Leicester City’s remarkable 2-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts came back from a goal down to beat the visitors in the Premier League clash.

Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur ahead a minute before the half hour mark.

Serge Aurier thought that he had doubled his team’s lead shortly after the hour mark before VAR intervened to rule that Son Heung-min had been millimetres offside in the build-up.

Leicester equalised shortly afterwards through Ricardo Pereira.

James Maddison netted the winner from distance five minutes t move his side into second position in the standings.

”Massive 3 points✅

Great team spirit ✅

Immense Fans ✅

Oh enjoy your weekend,” Ndidi tweeted after the game.

Ndidi has made five league appearances for Leicester City this season, with one goal to his name.