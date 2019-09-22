Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has hailed Leicester City’s remarkable 2-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts came back from a goal down to beat the visitors in the Premier League clash.
Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur ahead a minute before the half hour mark.
Serge Aurier thought that he had doubled his team’s lead shortly after the hour mark before VAR intervened to rule that Son Heung-min had been millimetres offside in the build-up.
Leicester equalised shortly afterwards through Ricardo Pereira.
James Maddison netted the winner from distance five minutes t move his side into second position in the standings.
”Massive 3 points✅
Great team spirit ✅
Immense Fans ✅
Oh enjoy your weekend,” Ndidi tweeted after the game.
Ndidi has made five league appearances for Leicester City this season, with one goal to his name.