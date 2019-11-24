<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international, Wifred Ndidi, is delighted to mark his 100th EPL appearance with a win and clean sheet.

Ndidi made his 100th premier league appearance on Saturday against Brighton at the Amex stadium and was in the thick of the action as the Foxes fended off the Seagulls to hold tight to the second position and keep pace with league leaders, Liverpool, who also secured a 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have courted admiration this season, with most of the first team starters like James Maddison, Soyuncu Caglocur and Johnny Evans enjoying glances from top EPL sides.

The Super Eagles midfielder is also one of the Foxes stars making the headlines and being touted for a big move.

And against Brighton on Saturday, the 22-year-old showed why his stock is on the rise as he posted another eye-popping display on his 100th EPL appearance to help the Foxes to victory at the Amex stadium.

Following the win, Ndidi took to Instagram to express his delight.

“Happy to get a win and clean sheet on my 100th premier league appearance,” he wrote.