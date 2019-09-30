<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi reveals why he is buzzing into the new week with excitement after scoring in Leicester City 5-0 thumping of Newcastle United on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international scored his second Premier League goal of the season after collecting the ball with his back to goal in the area before dispatching beyond Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Joao Periera put Leicester City side ahead before Jamie Vardy added and Paul Dummett own goal compounded Newcastle’s misery, then England striker grabbed his second before Ndidi rounded off the scoring in the closing moments.

Super Eagles midfielder took to his social media after the match to praise the team’s performance.

Ndidi, who will make a return to the Super Eagles fold when they lock horns against the Samba Boys of Brazil on October 13 in an International friendly in Singapore, will be aiming to translate his club form to the national team.