Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi elated to make the provisional World Cup squad is working out to resume full fitness.

Ndidi regarded as the best ball tackler in the English Premier league suffered a hamstring injury while playing for his club Leicester in game against Crystal Palace on April 28. He has been out for three weeks, however it was gathered that he has resumed swimming and gym work.

‘’Ndidi is doing very, very well. He is recovering very well, all the worries are over now,’’ said a Super Eagles team official.

‘’It is confirmed that he will go to the World Cup. He has not started training on the pitch but he’s doing treadmill workouts and swimming exercises.’’

Gernot Rohr has identified Ndidi as one of the key players in the Super Eagles squad since he was appointed coach, and handed him starts in all the Super Eagles 2018 World Cup qualifiers apart from the game against Algeria in Uyo.