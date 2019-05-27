<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reacted for the first time after marrying his long-time girlfriend Dinma over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Leicester City star tied the knot in the church ceremony in Abuja on Saturday with some of his teammates and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, and second vice president of the federation, Shehu Dikko, attended the event.

Ndidi took to his social media handle to tell his followers after the wedding to the medical student whom they have been dating for a couple of years.

Ndidi has a long honeymoon planned for him and his new wife after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.