Wilfred Ndidi to Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho’s dramatic winner for Leicester City 2-1 over Everton in the Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international was named man-of-the-match for his display after assisting Jamie Vardy for their equaliser in the 68th minute before scoring the stoppage-time goal to extends Foxes’ winning run to six matches.

Ndidi who featured in the entire duration in the match, while Alex Iwobi was replaced in the 79 minutes by Moise Kean but the Leicester City midfielder took to his social media with joy and happiness with Iheanacho’s contribution in his first Premier League appearance this season.

Iheanacho has now scored three goals from the same number appearances for Leicester City this season.