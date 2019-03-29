<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi currently tops the list of tackler in the Premier League.

According to the Premier League official website, the 22-year-old Nigerian has successfully made 109 successful tackles so far this season for Leicester City.

The former Genk star is currently tied on the same number of points with Crystal Palace’s right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ndidi who joined the Foxes two years ago from Belgian side Genk is 19 tackles away from equally the feat he achieved last season for the Foxes.

The Super Eagles star has so far featured in all 31 EPL games this season for Leicester City scoring two goals

He is expected to make his 32nd appearance of the EPL for Leicester City when they host Bournemouth on Saturday at the King Power stadium.