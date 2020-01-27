<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi is okay to start Leicester City’s League Cup semi-final second leg with Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The midfielder missed the 1-1 first-leg draw with Villa, as well as 2-1 defeats by Southampton and Burnley, before making a swift return from injury against West Ham United having been expected to be out of action until early February.





While the anchor-man was rested for the Foxes’ 1-0 FA Cup win over Brentford on Saturday, Rodgers expects the Nigeria international to return against Dean Smith’s side.

“He is okay, yeah,” Rodgers affirmed at his pre-match press conference.

“He is good to go.”

Ndidi will hope to help his side progress to the final as he searches for his first piece of silverware at the club since joining in January 2017.