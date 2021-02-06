



Wilfred Ndidi has been nominated for Leicester City’s January Goal of the Month award.

Ndidi’s long- range hit in the 2-0 win against Chelsea is among the 10 goals ahorlisted by the club.

A duo of strikes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans at St. James’ Park are nominated, alongside James Justin’s stunner at Stoke, while Maddison’s Southampton goal,and Harvey Barnes’ Leeds United effort completes the first-team representation.





The Club’s Development Squad and LCFC Women were also in regular action last month, with the latter registering successes over Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Two Natasha Flint goals, against the Blades and Palace, are nominated for January’s prize, alongside a match-winning Charlie Devlin strike at Liverpool.

Thanawat Suengchitthawon’s effort for City’s youngsters at Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy, meanwhile, completes the list.