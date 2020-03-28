<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi has been named the Premier League’s most effective all-round holding midfielder by former Arsenal star Adrian Clarke.

The Gunners legend believes the Nigeria international is the Foxes midfield anchor holding Leicester City in place.

He further noted that while Jamie Vardy is Leicester’s and the Premier League’s top scorer, it is Ndidi who should be regarded as their most important player.

“He (Ndidi) efficiently breaks up play and recovers possession, which allows Leicester’s manager to be ambitious with his team selections.

”Without Ndidi’s qualities as that sole midfield pivot Rodgers may not have the confidence to also pick two attacking full-backs and twin attacking midfielders.





“One of Ndidi’s greatest strengths is his uncomplicated style.

“The 23-year-old largely stays in the middle third of the pitch and is rarely caught out of position.

“His choice of distribution is also incredibly disciplined. “Moving the ball with metronomic proficiency, Ndidi evenly shares out his passes to the six team-mates closest to him on the pitch,” Clarke was quoted as saying to premierleague.com.

Intrestingly, Ndidi joined Leicester from Genk in January 2017, and has successfully exhibited loads of selfless work in his position as the defensive midfielder in Brendan Rodgers’ 4-1-4-1 formation.