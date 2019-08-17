<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfred Ndidi says former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was a big inspiration to him while he was still learning the ropes as a young footballer.

Ndidi’s profile has continued to soar higher since his move to Premier League side, Leicester City from KRC Genk of Belgium in January 2017 and he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the English top flight.

Alongside Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Peter Etebo, he marshaled the midfield for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the team won bronze medal.

Now a key figure at both club and international levels, Ndidi reveals that Mikel who recently quit international football was a big influence on him during his younger days as a footballer.

“Growing up, I saw John Obi Mikel at Chelsea and I always liked him,” Ndidi disclosed to Leicester City’s official website.

“I’ve met him and played with him.

“My first feeling, when I came to the national team, the first time I saw him it was my debut in the qualifiers and I actually came on for him. It was a great memory for me.

“Being in the training camp with him, he’s a lovely guy and he’s great with everyone. He’s a great captain for the team.”