<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi’s market value has increased from €35 million to €45 million (approximately N17.73 billion in Nigerian currency), making him the most valuable Nigerian player at the moment.

The Nath Boys product is ranked number 53 among all the players in the Premier League, has a global ranking of 131, fourth most valuable Leicester City player, 10th most valuable defensive midfielder in the world and ranked number 16 among all players born in 1996.

Ndidi currently has 2 goals in 16 appearances in the Premier League and has played a further two games in the League Cup.

In second place is Alex Iwobi who is rated at €32 million. The Everton midfielder’s market value has remained constant since September following his move to the Toffees.

Completing the top five are Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Isaac Success (Watford) and Leon Balogun (Brighton) who have all struggled for playing opportunities since the start of the 2019-2020 season and are valued at €12m, €4m and €1.5m respectively.

Nigeria U23 international Tom Dele-Bashiru has attained his highest market value at €500,000. The midfielder had a market value of €150,000 in his final month at Manchester City.