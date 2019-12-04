<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City will “keep working” as the Foxes look to continue their six-game Premier League winning streak against Watford at the King Power Stadium today (Wednesday).

Brendan Rodgers’ men are second in the Premier League after 14 outings and, following Sunday’s last gasp victory over Everton, they have won their last seven matches in all competitions.

Ndidi, who has missed only one of City’s league games so far this season, outlined the hard working foundations which Rodgers has built beneath their excellent start to the 2019/20 campaign.

When asked if sky is the limit for Leicester this season, the Nigeria international replied”The sky is starting point at the moment because there are spaces beyond the sky,” Ndidi stated.

“We are actually working towards something and I hope everything goes well, as it’s going and we keep working, which is very important.

“We’ll see how everything goes, but the most important thing at the moment is the next game, so we will see.

“It’s something that will keep just going and going and going. We’re still growing because there is still so many things to learn.