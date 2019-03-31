<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Leicester City’s young squad are adapting to Brendan Rodgers’ philosophy and implementing his methods successfully, says midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international delivered a superb individual performance during an excellent 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Wes Morgan’s early strike opened the scoring for Leicester with his third goal in four matches, while Jamie Vardy’s 13th goal of the season, from a Youri Tielemans cross, sealed all three points.

Ndidi, meanwhile, operated as a perfect midfield anchor, allowing Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and James Maddison to express their attacking potential in the final third.

“Of course, everyone is happy,” Ndidi told LCFC TV. “The fans, everyone. Getting the three points and the clean sheet is very good for the team and for everyone.

“We were confident, everyone was moving, so we were just playing to the coach’s philosophy. Everything was going well for us which is very good for the team and we are very pleased.”

Ndidi’s performance attracted superlative-laden reports from fans and onlookers alike and he believes this could be just the beginning of an exciting era under Rodgers’ guidance.

“We are gradually getting there but I would say we are getting better and better,” he added.