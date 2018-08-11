Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has backed the team to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in Friday’s English Premier League clash at the Old Trafford.

The Foxes were unlucky to lose the opening fixture of the 2018/2019 season after putting up a brave performance at the Theatre of Dreams.

Paul Pogba put United ahead from the spot in the 3rd minute, while Luke Shaw got the second eight minutes from time.

Substitute Jamie Vardy however reduced the deficit two minutes into added time.

“We will bounce back 💪🏾,”reads a tweet on Ndidi’s Twitter handle.

Ndidi’s international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho also featured in the game.

Claude Puel’s side will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league game next week Saturday at the King Power Stadium.