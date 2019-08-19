<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ star Wilfred Ndidi said he knew he would score in Sunday’s English Premier League game between Chelsea and Leicester City which ended 1-1 at the Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes midfielder was involved in both goals after he was dispossessed by Mason Mount in the seventh minute of the game as the 20-year-old opened the scoring for the Blues on his home debut in the Premier League.

The Nigeria International atoned for his error in the second half though, netting the equaliser as Leicester ended up with a point, although it could have been all three, with the Foxes missing some good chances to win the game.

Speaking after the match, Ndidi reflected on the goal he scored and concluded that he trained for such moves with his teammate during practice sessions ahead of yesterday’s match against Chelsea.

“It’s a mixed feeling, you know. We tried a couple of times in training with Madders [Maddison] and he told me I was going to score.

“We actually put a poor first half aside, and we were asked to push up and forget about the one goal they scored, and we just had to react,” he said.

Ndidi also admitted that he did not know Mount was near him after being caught in possession by the Chelsea midfielder for the opening goal of the game.

“It’s football. I just try to move on. No, I did not [know Mount was there],” Ndidi admitted.