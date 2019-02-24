



Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho suffered 1-4 embarrassing home defeat to Crystal Palace in English Premier League game played at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Michy Batshuayi who is on loan from Chelsea, scored his first goal for Palace five minutes into the half-time, before Jonny Evans equalized for Leicester goal in the 64th minute from close range.

Ivorian Wilfried Zaha later scored twice Crystal Palace and Luka Milivojevic converted a late penalty as the Claude Puel men suffered a late collapse in front of their home fans to further throw the future of the manager into doubt.

While Wilfred Ndidi was on for entire duration of the game, Kelechi Iheanacho came on as second half substituted for the Foxes who have now lost four consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since January 2000.

After the game Leicester manager Claude Puel told the media that the performance of his players are difficult to accept.

“Sometimes they [Leicester fans] have disappointment with all the effort and it’s difficult to accept.

“Of course one point from six is a big disappointment. If we look at the points it’s not enough. But if we look at the performances it’s crazy when you see what we’re producing on the pitch. We must keep going.” He concluded.

Next for Leicester is Leon Balogun’s Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.