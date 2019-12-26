<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will look to help Leicester City beat Liverpool when both teams clash on Thursday (today) at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been one of the key performers for Leicester City this season, while Iheanacho has barely featured.

Ndidi has scored two goals in 17 league appearances for Leicester this season, while Iheanacho has hit the back of the net twice in three league outings.

The Foxes missed the chance to close the gap on their visitors during Liverpool’s time away at the Club World Cup, leaving the Reds still 10 points clear at the top of the table as they return to Premier League action.

Brendan Rodgers’ men lost 3-1 to Manchester City in their last game and are desperate to bounce back from that disappointing defeat.

Leicester have not lost back-to-back matches under Rodgers yet, and should they avoid that fate in the most testing of Christmas double-headers then it will be further evidence that they are ready to at least secure a Champions League return this season.

Eleven points is currently the gap to fifth-placed Sheffield United, so it would take a drastic dip in form for Leicester to throw away a top-four spot from here, although they will also recognise the difficulty of producing a second half of the season which is as impressive as the first half has been.