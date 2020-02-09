<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said he is delighted teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is back to form after a season of dry spells at Leicester City.

Iheanacho has scored six goals in his last 12 games for the Foxes and Ndidi has praised Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers for not giving up on Iheanacho. “I’m very happy for Kelelchi because he’s a natural goalscorer.

If you give him the opportunity like he has now, he will deliver,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury. “I think the manager has really helped him too. He’s done that with so many players.

“We have good discipline and understand the game better. Every player has really changed, in a good way.”





Ndidi had a spell on the sideline after suffering a knee injury in January and missed four of Leicester’s last six games, where the Foxes failed to clinch victory. “For me, it was sad because I was not in the squad. I was really sad because it’s a very different feeling, watching from the outside instead of playing,” he continued.

“We lost points in some games but I still think we did well. The guys that came into the team played well. Sometimes it just isn’t your day.”

Ndidi will hope to make his 22nd Premier League appearance when Leicester take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 14.