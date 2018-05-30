Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that the strong bond created among Super Eagles players by head coach Gernot Rohr has been one of the key reasons for the team’s success on the pitch.

Since Rohr’s appointment as Super Eagles coach on August 2016, the team has been churning out impressive results.

The Eagles were the first African team to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup despite being drawn with Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

Rohr has some pedigree, having led French club Bordeaux to the final of the 1996 UEFA Cup (Europa League) where they lost 5-1 on aggregate against a star-studded Bayern Munich side coached by the legendary Franz Beckenbauer.

“He’s a great and wonderful coach,” Ndidi told cafonline .com.

“First thing (with him) is the solidarity of the group and that is really helping the team.

“I can see that everybody is trying to bond, you don’t just think about yourself, but the whole team. We are like a family.”