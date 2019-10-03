<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wilfred Ndidi is dreaming of winning the Golden Boot award after scoring his second goal of the season for Leicester City.

The goal took his tally to eight for the club in all competitions since he joined the Foxes in 2016.

Ndidi helped the EPL side record their biggest-ever Premier League win on Sunday, thrashing Newcastle United 5-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international rounded off the scoring after strikes from Ricardo Pereira, a brace from Jamie Vardy and a Paul Dummett own goal earned Brendan Rodgers side their fourth win of the season.

“It was a great performance from the team because everyone was focused and we tried to move the ball very fast and with pace,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

“I’m happy with the way the team is going. I am happy with the way the lads are playing and where we are now, so we just keep going and we try to make things.

“It can’t be perfect but we try to get there. Of course, game by game, every game we take as it is so we want to give everything in every game and we think the fans will also enjoy it.”

“Yes, it was a good goal! I’m happy with the goal. Maybe the Golden Boot’s coming!”

“It’s a team game, so it’s not (about) if you play attack, defence or midfield. We are just like a team, so we try to help each other. That’s it.”

The Foxes are third in the Premier League table after seven matches, only behind Liverpool and Manchester City with four games, drawn two and lost one in their opening seven games.