<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and Leicester city defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has come out to explain why he did not honor the Ukraine friendly after being declared fit enough to play by Leicester City medics and Manager Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking, Ndidi disclosed that he had already withdrawn from the game before being passed fit by the medicals at his club.

”The reasons I did not go for the Ukraine friendly I was recovering, though I played the last game for my club which I was not supposed to the club is still trying to monitor my strength.

”I spoke to the Super Eagles coach and the president of the NFF about the situation before the game, and that’s the reason and a replacement has been invited, Ndidi said.