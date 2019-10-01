<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is looking forward to fulfilling week after he was names the Most Valuable player in Leicester’s 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle on Sunday in the English Premiership.

Ndidi, who crowned his effort with the last goal (his second of the season) in the emphatic win, took to Twitter to express his delight.

Despite Jamie Vardy’s brace, it was Ndidi that was awarded the man of the match, but the 22-year-old chose to focus more on the team’s performance.

The former Genk midfielder took to Twitter after the match to praise the team’s performance. “Buzzing into the new week with +3points and a great performance from the team,” he said.

Joao Periera put Brendan Rodgers side ahead before Jamie Vardy added a second few minutes after the restart. A Paul Dummett own goal compounded Newcastle’s misery, then Vardy grabbed his second before Ndidi rounded off the scoring in the closing moments.

His manager, Brendan Rogers said his side gave a five-star display that puts them in the third position on the Premier League Table.

“I thought we were exciting going forward. What was also good I felt, that especially in the second half, how we managed to play against 10 men, because it’s never easy.

“The players had real concentration and real focus in the game. The speed of the game was good, and we kept that intensity in the game and then scored some wonderful goals,” Rodgers told LCFC website.

Next up for Ndidi and Leicester is a trip to Anfield where they will face league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.