Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight after he returned to action for Leicester City in their 4-1 win against West Ham United, in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Ndidi recovered from a knee injury when he was brought on for the injured Nampalys Mendy in the 34th minute.

Commenting on his return, Ndidi praised his teammates for the win which saw them end a run of three games without a win.





“Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our leicester ways … love it foxes,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

His Nigerian teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was also in action for Leicester and was impressive.

He provided the assist for Leicester’s fourth goal and was fouled inside the box which won his side a penalty.

Leicester remain in third position on 48 points in the league table and on cause for a top-four finish.