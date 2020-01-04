<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been included in the Premier League Team of The Season.

The list was compiled by ESPN and is for players who has impressed in the Premier League midseason.

Ndidi was shortlisted alongside stars like Liverpool quartet Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Other players in the list are James Tarkowski of Burnley, Lucas Digne of Everton and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

Commenting on Ndidi’s performance so far this season, ESPN wrote: “While the 23-year-old doesn’t cover quite as much ground as N’Golo Kante did during his Premier League-winning season with Leicester, Ndidi is about as defensively dominant as Kante was during his breakout campaign.

“The Nigerian paces all players with 84 tackles and 7.25 tackles per 1,000 opposing touches this season. His 4.75 interceptions per 1,000 opposing touches also top the Premier League.

“With Maddison and Tielemans bombing forward, Ndidi is the perfect counterbalance. Anything attacking from Ndidi is a bonus, but he has added two goals for Leicester this season.”