Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is doubtful for Leicester City’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Ndidi, sustained a knock on his knee in Tuesday’s quarter final Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City which Leicester City lost 3-1 on penalties after full time scores ended 1-1.

“We will see tomorrow (Friday) if he can play or not,” Claude Puel revealed during his pre-match conference on Thursday.

“It’s about his knee, he received a fall against him. He finished the game, but with pain, so we’ll see if he can participate.

”The 20 year old Nigerian international, Ndidi has played in all 17 EPL games for Leicester City this season.

Puel also revealed that the pair of Jamie Vardy and Ben Chiwell are both in contenti onto start the encounter.“I hope [Vardy] can be fitfor this match and can find his qualities.”“

With his quality and his aggressiveness, he is a very good player for us. We need Jamie with his ability, capacity and character to give his best.