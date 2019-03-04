



Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been left disappointed after Leicester sufferred another defeat in the English Premier League against Watford on Sunday.

The Nigerian who was rated highly along with Jamie Vardy and Foxes scorer, Andre Gray at the end of the 90 minutes has promised to continue to work hard for the club.

“Disappointing result, but we keep working,” Ndidi tweeted after the match.

Ndidi’s teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho, only saw less than eight minutes of action as he was a late substitute in the second half.

A last-gasp goal from Andre Gray denied Brendan Rodgers his first point as Leicester manager as Watford earned a 2-1 win.

Vardy looked to have secured the draw when he slotted home in the 75th minute, but a lack of concentration from Leicester’s defence saw Gray score the winner in the third minute of four added on.

The win sees Watford stay in eighth but go level on points with seventh-placed Wolves, while Leicester remain in 11th with Rodgers yet to win his first game in charge of any team he has managed in English football